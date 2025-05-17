Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

IREN stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

