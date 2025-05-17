iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

