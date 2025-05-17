iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

