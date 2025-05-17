iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3%

EWU stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

