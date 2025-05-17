iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,573,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the period.

IYC opened at $98.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

