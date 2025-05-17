iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $5,079,339.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,267.64. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $8,317,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

