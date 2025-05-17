iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lowered to Neutral Rating by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

ITOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 630,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $5,079,339.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,267.64. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,031,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $8,317,363.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,452,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,543.82. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

