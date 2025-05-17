Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 675,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 370,290 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,655,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.