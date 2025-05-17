Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

