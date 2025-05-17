Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

