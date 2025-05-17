Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.81. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNN

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.