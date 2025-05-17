Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CarGurus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

