Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Hydrogen ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

HYDR stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Profile

