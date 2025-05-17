Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

