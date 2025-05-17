Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $49.68 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.