Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 655,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 177,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 791.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

