Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.05 Million in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 799.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

