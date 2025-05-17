Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

JPEF opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

