Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SEEM opened at $26.10 on Friday. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $230.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.72.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

