Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 32,326 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 977,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 456,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.