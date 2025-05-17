Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 43,814 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192,963 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $130,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,611.94. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $504.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.