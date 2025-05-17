Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 83,650 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

FAN opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

