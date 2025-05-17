Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 703.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,443 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

DOG opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

