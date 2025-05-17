Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 679.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after buying an additional 379,894 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 117,978 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

