Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Shares of FXA opened at $63.45 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

