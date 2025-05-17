Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance
Shares of FXA opened at $63.45 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.