Jane Street Group LLC Sells 55,904 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 755,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 134,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

