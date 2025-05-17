JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

JD.com Trading Down 2.3%

JD.com Increases Dividend

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

