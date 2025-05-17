JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.79. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

