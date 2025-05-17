JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

