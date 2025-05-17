JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 44,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

