JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $162.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,440,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

