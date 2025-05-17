JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Price

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. Albany International has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Albany International by 2,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

