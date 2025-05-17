JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

FL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 2,500,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,765,000 after buying an additional 136,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,707 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 384,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 281,322 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

