Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded Kamada to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kamada Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

