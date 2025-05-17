Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 54,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543,556 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

