KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KE were worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

