Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Knowles were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 340.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

