Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.