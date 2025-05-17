Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.49 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $202.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

