Landing Point Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 657.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 269,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 231,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,261,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $438,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,504,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,007,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,146,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,905,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

