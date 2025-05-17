LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFST. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

