Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.50. Lipocine shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 470,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 7.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

