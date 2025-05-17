Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 4,021,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 2,713,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3,120.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 620,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

