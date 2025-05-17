Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,683 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

