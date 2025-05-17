ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,373.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $44.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.09.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.