Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Marten Transport by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Marten Transport Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.