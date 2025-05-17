Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Matterport were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $3,613,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,329,000 after acquiring an additional 578,754 shares during the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

