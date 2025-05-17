Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 19,257 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,101,000 after buying an additional 576,458 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UiPath by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 143,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.