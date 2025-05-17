Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 19,257 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,101,000 after buying an additional 576,458 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UiPath by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,527,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after buying an additional 143,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
