Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 9,422 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.01. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

