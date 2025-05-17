Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exponent were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Exponent by 219.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Exponent by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

